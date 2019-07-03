Toddler killed, father and friend shot during Houston-area attempted robbery

Rob Kim/Getty Images

SPRING, Texas - A child was killed and his father was shot several times in the chest during what the Harris County Sheriff's Office is calling an "apparent home invasion robbery" in Spring, Texas.

According to authorities, the Houston-area shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday at an apartment complex on Trailing Vine Road and Stepinwolf Lane.

A father was sitting in his open garage with his two-year-old son and a friend when they were approached by two men, deputies said.

Deputies said the men immediately opened fire on the three. The toddler was killed, the father was shot around nine or ten times in the chest, and the father’s friend was shot in the leg, authorities said.

The father was transported to a hospital via Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

