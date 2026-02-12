💝 Things to do this weekend: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, Valentine’s Day, Movie in the Park

Check out this wild ride during Mutton Bustin at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Get ready for a jam-packed weekend, the Alamo City is buzzing with events you won’t want to miss!

While Valentine’s Day is this weekend, those who don’t celebrate can join Galentine’s Day festivities happening across San Antonio.

If neither holiday is your thing, the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is also in full swing!

>> Hours, promotions and more: What to know about the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

If you plan to attend any events, we’d love to see it! Submit your photos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Here’s what’s happening this weekend in the Alamo City:

Thursday, Feb. 12

KENNY G: The musician will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. For tickets, click The musician will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. For tickets, click here

Happening over the weekend:

GALENTINE’S DAY: Those who don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day can celebrate Galentine’s Day with their friends this weekend. Traditionally observed on Feb. 13, Galentine’s events are taking place throughout Valentine’s week in San Antonio. From a “Galentine-arita” to bouquet-making classes, click Those who don’t celebrate Valentine’s Day can celebrate Galentine’s Day with their friends this weekend. Traditionally observed on Feb. 13, Galentine’s events are taking place throughout Valentine’s week in San Antonio. From a “Galentine-arita” to bouquet-making classes, click here to check out a full list of Galentine’s Day celebrations happening around the Alamo City this weekend.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Several places are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month. Some planned events include the San Antonio Spurs’ Black Heritage Night, a Black History art market, and Black Restaurant Week. To view a full list, click Several places are gearing up to celebrate Black History Month. Some planned events include the San Antonio Spurs’ Black Heritage Night, a Black History art market, and Black Restaurant Week. To view a full list, click here

MARDI GRAS EVENTS: Several places in and around San Antonio will celebrate Mardi Gras. Click Several places in and around San Antonio will celebrate Mardi Gras. Click here to view a full list of participating locations.

SAN ANTONIO STOCK SHOW & RODEO: Get ready, San Antonio, the rodeo is returning from Feb. 12 through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Midland, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. On opening day, attendees can get free fairgrounds admission by presenting this Get ready, San Antonio, the rodeo is returning from Feb. 12 through March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Performers taking the stage include Midland, Brad Paisley, Cody Jinks, Banda Los Recoditos and many more. On opening day, attendees can get free fairgrounds admission by presenting this voucher . Tickets for the annual event, including to see any of the artists can be found here

Friday, Feb. 13

LOS LONELY BOYS: The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found The band will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets for the show can be found here

NEWLYWED BLOCK PARTY: The party is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 at 115 N Main Ave. The lovebird-inspired market will feature live music, Valentine’s Day treats and more. Couples planning to tie the knot and attending the event can gather at the Bexar County Courthouse for the annual mass wedding organized by the Bexar County clerk. Click The party is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. on Feb. 13 at 115 N Main Ave. The lovebird-inspired market will feature live music, Valentine’s Day treats and more. Couples planning to tie the knot and attending the event can gather at the Bexar County Courthouse for the annual mass wedding organized by the Bexar County clerk. Click here for more details.

Saturday, Feb. 14

FREE VALENTINE’S DAY MASS WEDDINGS: Bexar County Clerk, Hon. Lucy Adame-Clark is bringing back the Valentine’s Day tradition of marrying couples on the courthouse steps on Feb. 14. The special ceremonies are scheduled to take place at 12:01 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. A marriage license is needed at least 72 hours before the ceremony. Click Bexar County Clerk, Hon. Lucy Adame-Clark is bringing back the Valentine’s Day tradition of marrying couples on the courthouse steps on Feb. 14. The special ceremonies are scheduled to take place at 12:01 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon. A marriage license is needed at least 72 hours before the ceremony. Click here for more details.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will host a free movie screening of “ Valentine’s Day ” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the base of the tower.

ROM-COM FLIX MARATHON: The Rock at La Cantera will host two rom-com films on Feb. 14. For more details, click The Rock at La Cantera will host two rom-com films on Feb. 14. For more details, click here

VALENTINE’S DAY AT MARKET SQUARE: Explore a variety of food and artisan booths from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Market Square. A free rose will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon. More details can be found Explore a variety of food and artisan booths from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Market Square. A free rose will be distributed from 10 a.m. to noon. More details can be found here

VALENTINE’S DAY MARKET: The market, hosted by The Texas Market, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair. Click The market, hosted by The Texas Market, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Yanaguana Garden at Hemisfair. Click here for more details.

VALENTINE’S DINNERS: KSAT has compiled a list of dinner deals and events for couples to consider when making your Feb. 14 plans. Click KSAT has compiled a list of dinner deals and events for couples to consider when making your Feb. 14 plans. Click here to view that list.

Sunday, Feb. 15

MAKERS MARKET: Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found Shop from over 40 local artisans and makers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday at Pearl. More information can be found here

Happening later this month:

SAN ANTONIO HOME + GARDEN SHOW: The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click The San Antonio Home + Garden Show returns Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Alamodome. Spend three days shopping and comparing everything from kitchens and baths to landscaping, with more than 250 local experts on hand. Don’t miss twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb from HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” appearing live at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. Attendees can also explore a Fiesta-themed interactive art and garden exhibit featuring The Carver Community Cultural Center’s Mobile Arts Lab, or visit the Fiesta Flora Garden Features for local inspiration and vibrant colors to bring your next garden idea to life. Click here to get a 50% off discount coupon.

SAN ANTONIO CRAWFISH FESTIVAL: The festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Travis Park. Guests can enjoy live music, crawfish, games and more. Organizers expect to sell out quickly for the event. For more information on tickets, click The festival will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Travis Park. Guests can enjoy live music, crawfish, games and more. Organizers expect to sell out quickly for the event. For more information on tickets, click here

