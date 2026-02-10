Valentine’s Day costs climb 30% in the past 5 years, survey finds

SAN ANTONIO – If Valentine’s Day feels more expensive than in past years, new data suggests you’re not imagining it.

An analysis by Savings.com of Consumer Price Index data found the cost of celebrating Valentine’s Day has risen by 30% since 2021, outpacing overall inflation and making the holiday harder to afford for many Americans.

A recent Savings.com survey found that two out of three Americans believe Valentine’s Day has become “too commercialized.” The findings also suggest that expensive gifts may not be what many people actually want.

Nearly 48% of respondents said their preferred Valentine’s Day gift is simply quality time at home with their loved one.

“If you talk to your partner and they want to spend quality time at home, listen,” said Beth Klongpayabal, lead research analyst at Savings.com. “You can save money by not having to go to certain functions out that cost money, buying tickets or getting restaurant reservations.”

The survey also found that many people are open to thoughtful gestures that don’t come with a price tag. Klongpayabal calls these gestures “acts of service.”

“It would be amazing if I said I would love it if my car were cleaned and detailed, and that was my gift,” Klongpayabal said.

Still, most Americans plan to spend something this Valentine’s Day. According to Savings.com’s January 2026 survey of 2,455 U.S. adults, about three-quarters of Americans say they plan to spend money on the holiday, with a typical budget of $125.

The survey also shows that some people are redefining Valentine’s Day altogether.

Many respondents reported spending money on friends or themselves, and more than 20% of single Americans said they plan to celebrate alternative holidays like Galentine’s Day or Palentine’s Day instead.

