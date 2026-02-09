Hours, promotions and more: What to know about the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready, San Antonio! The 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is just around the corner.

The rodeo returns to the Alamo City on Thursday, Feb. 12, and lasts through Sunday, March 1, at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

The annual event features rodeo action, live music, livestock competitions, shopping, carnival rides, fair food, and other attractions for attendees to enjoy.

If you’re planning to attend this year’s event, KSAT has compiled a guide with hours, ticket prices, entertainment, parking and more.

Here’s what you need to know before you head out to the rodeo.

Prices

Fairgrounds admission will get you into the grounds, carnival and stock shows, but not into the Frost Bank Center — that’s an additional purchase.

Attendees who buy fairground tickets online can save, according to the rodeo’s website.

Standard adult tickets for ages 13-64 cost $15, but advance purchase tickets cost $13.

Children ages 3 through 12 and guests 65 and older can enter for $5.

Military members receive free grounds admission with a valid military ID.

If you plan to head to the carnival, wristbands may be purchased in advance through Feb. 10. After that, tickets can only be purchased at the carnival starting Feb. 12.

Carnival image at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo (Photo Courtesy: San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo)

Rodeo tickets at the Frost Bank Center include access to the fairgrounds at no additional cost. Rodeo ticket prices vary by seat in the arena.

Hours

The fairground gates open daily at 9 a.m.

Sunday through Thursday, the gates close at 10 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday, they close at 11 p.m.

On the final day, March 1, the gates close at 8 p.m.

Below are the specific hours for ground attractions:

Carnival:

Monday-Friday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday and President’s Day: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Final Sunday (March 1): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Live music venues:

Busch Light Roundup: Sunday-Wednesday: noon to 10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday: noon to 12:30 a.m.

Courtyard and Surtierra: Sunday-Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday: 3 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Watering Hole: Sunday-Wednesday: 3 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday: noon to 12:30 a.m.

Wine Garden: Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday: 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Shops at the Rodeo:

Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Doors at the Frost Bank Center open for the rodeo and entertainment 90 minutes before showtime. The rodeo typically lasts approximately two hours.

Entertainment lineup

Each night after the rodeo at the Frost Bank Center, crews install a rotating stage in the middle of the arena for a performance by a singer or band.

This year’s lineup includes:

Russell Dickerson - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 (Opening Day)

Hank Williams Jr. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13

Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14

Midland - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14

Brad Paisley - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15

Pat Green - noon on Sunday, Feb. 15

Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)

Hudson Westbrook - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17

Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Robert Earl Keen - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 19 (Ranch Rodeo)

Gary Allan - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20

Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager - noon on Saturday, Feb. 21

Cody Jinks - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21

Braxton Keith - noon on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Xtreme Bulls)

Banda Los Recoditos - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Noche del Vaquero)

Terri Clark - 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23

49 Winchester - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24

Dierks Bentley – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Sheryl Crow - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26 (Semi-Finals)

Ludacris - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27

The Droptines - Noon on Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Wildcard)

Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)

Map and parking

When you arrive, you’ll see the fairgrounds are located around the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

The carnival takes up a parking lot northeast of the Frost Bank Center, while the rest of the festival is northwest of the Freeman Coliseum. A walkway between cattle and livestock barns links the two areas.

The Freeman Coliseum will have daily arena events, the Expo Hall will feature the Shops at the Rodeo and a petting zoo, and the livestock barns will showcase competitive events.

Take a closer look at the map below:

Parking will be available around the fairgrounds, provided by the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and private vendors. Rodeo organizers recommend that attendees purchase parking in advance.

The Gold Lot north of the grounds costs $25 and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Blue Lot, located on Gembler Road, costs $10. Parking includes a shuttle to and from the rodeo grounds.

Promotions

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is offering promotions or discounts throughout the rodeo season.

Attendees can present the opening-day voucher to enter the fairgrounds for free on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The rodeo is introducing Thrifty Thursdays, offering attendees $3 admission, $3 rides, and $5 on select food items on Feb. 12, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26. College students can get in for free on these days by bringing a valid college ID.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will host Retro Rodeo Day on Monday, Feb. 16. Attendees are encouraged to wear vintage-type clothing. Adult fairground tickets will cost $5.

How to score H-E-B, Whataburger gift cards

Guests who purchase two upper-level tickets to the Shenandoah or 49 Winchester shows will receive a $10 Whataburger gift card, while supplies last. Attendees must select the “What-A-Night” option at checkout on Ticketmaster when purchasing tickets.

Attendees can receive a $25 H-E-B gift card by purchasing four upper-level tickets to Terri Clark’s Feb. 23 show, while supplies last. Guests must select the “H-E-B Promo” option at checkout on Ticketmaster when buying tickets.

Plus, guests who buy four tickets to any rodeo Matinee Show — featuring Ty Myers, Pat Green, Dos Borrachos, Braxton Keith and The Droptines — at any seating level will receive a $20 voucher to Rudy’s, while supplies last. Ensure to select the “Matinee Madness” option at checkout on Ticketmaster when buying the tickets.

