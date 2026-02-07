Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
SAPD investigating after man found dead on Interstate 35 near downtown
US Rep. Castro visits ICE facility in Pearsall, addresses armed officers entering San Antonio home

Local News

Patrons bring celebratory mood, appetites to Charro Breakfast

The second annual breakfast was held Friday morning at Jaime’s Place

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of people woke up early Friday to take in some culture and a hot meal ahead of next week’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

The second annual Charro Breakfast at Jaime’s Place on the West Side provided free tacos to promote the San Antonio Charro Association’s collaboration with the rodeo’s Noche del Vaquero, which celebrates South Texas ranching heritage with the Mexican rodeo.

“We are the real deal in San Antonio, Texas,” San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Chief Executive Officer Cody Davenport said. “The proximity to Mexico, all the blended cultures we have here united in the sport. That’s where it all came from, so it’s sprinkled throughout the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. That is our culture down here. That’s what makes San Antonio so beautiful.”

During Noche del Vaquero, there will be Charro exhibitions, mariachis, ballet folklorico and escaramuzas.

A concert by Banda Los Recoditos will follow the event. Noche del Vaquero is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22.

More San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos