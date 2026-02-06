Skip to main content
Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Judge Speedlin Gonzalez suspended without pay by State Commission on Judicial Conduct
Bexar County constable loses battle to use controversial camera ticketing system
Millions of Amazon Prime customers may be eligible for refunds after FTC settlement
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Smithson Valley alum to play in Super Bowl 60
Trump's racist post about Obamas is deleted after backlash despite White House earlier defending it
SAPD investigating after man found dead on Interstate 35 near downtown

Local News

WATCH: 2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio

SA Live special will be livestreamed in this article at 11 a.m. Saturday

KSAT Newsroom

2026 Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive in downtown San Antonio (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost time for the rodeo!

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo will kick off the 2026 season with the Western Heritage Parade & Cattle Drive downtown. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7.

You can watch all the festivities in this article, on KSAT Plus and on KSAT.com.

>> 🏇 Things to do in February: San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, San Antonio Coffee Festival, Crawfish Festival

SA Live’s Fiona Gorostiza, Jen Tobias and Jada Pickett will report from along the parade route, which will start at Interstate 35 and Houston Street. It will MOOve through downtown, ending up at the Alamo (see the video below for traffic along the route).

The pre-rodeo festivities will also include a Stampede 5K, which starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The start and finish line will be at Milam Park, 201 W. Commerce St.

The Vaquero Cook-Off will also be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Market Square.

This is all leading up to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum from Feb. 12-March 1. Tickets are already on sale.

You can keep up with all things rodeo on the KSAT Rodeo page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos