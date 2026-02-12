Hill Country floods survivor hails ‘amazing’ assistance from relief groups

HUNT, Texas – Gary Broach owns a home in the Bumble Bee Hills community just south of Hunt.

Broach’s home is not on the floodplain, but on the Fourth of July last year, backflow from the Guadalupe River pushed a wall of water and debris into Bumble Bee Creek.

The water and the debris flooded 24 out of 28 homes in the community.

“I stood up to try to figure it out; the water was already coming in,” Broach said. “Then I had to just wade through the living room where the river would actually come through the back door, the furniture was rolling around in the water.”

Broach escaped through the window and waited outside his home until the water subsided. Neighbors checked on each other, he said, and everyone survived.

He had a lot of family show up a day after the flood, but the damage left him searching for answers.

“I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said Broach.

That’s when a group from Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization, showed up.

“We’ve got this, we’ll take care of you. We’re not gonna leave till you’re 100% ready for your contractor. We’re gonna clean it all up, and they did,” Broach said.

The Hunt Preservation Society, The Community Foundation of the Hill Country, Christian and Catholic church groups, and other nonprofits also offered to help him.

Broach was one of the first to move back into his home. Other neighbors received help or are still getting it from various nonprofits.

The good news continues for Broach. The Community Foundation of the Hill Country sent him a letter stating that his property taxes for this year will be paid.

“It’s been amazing. It’s more than I deserve for sure, but I sure do appreciate it so much,” said Broach. “That’s why I like to be here. I want to make sure credit goes to where credit is due. I’ve always contributed to charity, but I’ve never been on the other end of it, and I’ve never had such an outpouring before. It’s just been pretty amazing.”

The foundation has received over $110 million dollars in donations. As of January 2026, the nonprofit reports that $55.9 million has been granted to more than 85 nonprofit partners.

