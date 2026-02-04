Skip to main content
Clear icon
65º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
Report: Northeast Side school delayed calling 911 after learning of possible gun on campus
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
More San Antonio Police Department officers suspended over 2025 use of force incident
New Texas SNAP work rule requires recipients to work, document hours to keep benefits
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Army vet who battled brain cancer blocked twice from becoming San Antonio firefighter over psychedelic use

Local News

Hunt receives $30K check to help community after catastrophic Fourth of July floods

The Hope for Hunt Benefit Concert in October raised thousands of dollars

Patty Santos, Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

HUNT, Texas – More than two dozen people from around the community met Tuesday at the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department to share the news of a check presentation.

Community members met in October to host the Hope for Hunt Benefit Concert with the goal of supporting two groups in the Hunt community.

The $30,000 check was split between the Hunt Preservation Society, which is helping families directly affected by the Fourth of July floods with supplies and rebuilding efforts.

The other half was donated to the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department to help cover the cost of emergency training.

People from all over the community, including volunteers, gathered to celebrate the donation.

Read also:

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos