Hunt receives $30K check to help community after catastrophic Fourth of July floods

HUNT, Texas – More than two dozen people from around the community met Tuesday at the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department to share the news of a check presentation.

Community members met in October to host the Hope for Hunt Benefit Concert with the goal of supporting two groups in the Hunt community.

The $30,000 check was split between the Hunt Preservation Society, which is helping families directly affected by the Fourth of July floods with supplies and rebuilding efforts.

The other half was donated to the Hunt Volunteer Fire Department to help cover the cost of emergency training.

People from all over the community, including volunteers, gathered to celebrate the donation.

