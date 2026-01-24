Bexar County officials get firsthand look at new river warning system The River Sentry warning system was recently implemented in the Hill Country BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County commissioners got a firsthand look at a new river warning system on Friday.
In December 2025, camps in the Hill Country implemented River Sentry, a new warning technology system in the wake of the
deadly floods on July 4, 2025.
As Bexar County begins work on
a $21 million investment toward the region’s flood warning system, commissioners learned how River Sentry operates. >> ‘We’re not taking any chances’: Camp Mystic Cypress Lake director discusses new flood warning sirens
Resembling towers, these devices are meant to alert people during significant flood events.
According to
the company’s website, the devices are able to detect rising water, which triggers sirens and flood lights.
The sirens and voice commands are designed to reach a minimum of 70-80 decibel sound level inside any structure near the warning device.
At the testing, Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody said, “We want to do this right, and we want to do our homework and make sure that we have the very best in terms of early warning, flood warning for our citizens.”
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
Eddie Latigo headshot Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway ▶ 0:42 Vandal cuts, tears down campaign signs alongside North Side highway Hill Country officials prepare roads as winter weather approaches South Texas ▶ 1:07 Hill Country officials prepare roads as winter weather approaches South Texas The parents of Kellyanne Lytal, who died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic, are sharing their story. ▶ 1:51 The parents of Kellyanne Lytal, who died in the floodwaters at Camp Mystic, are sharing their story. 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday ▶ 1:07 🎵 KRTU is celebrating 50 years on the air with a free concert Friday Victim’s mother says suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash will have to answer to ‘higher power’ ▶ 0:56 Victim’s mother says suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash will have to answer to ‘higher power’ Lawsuit, footage challenge judge candidate’s claim that she lives in Bexar County ▶ 1:01 Lawsuit, footage challenge judge candidate’s claim that she lives in Bexar County Nonprofits shelter homeless individuals during cold snap ▶ 1:31 Nonprofits shelter homeless individuals during cold snap Community reaction after not-guilty verdict in former officer’s trial ▶ 1:59 Community reaction after not-guilty verdict in former officer’s trial 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' ▶ 0:23 'Is there anything you want to say to the families?' 'No, not right now' WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury ▶ 0:57 WATCH:Here's the moment ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales was found not guilty by a jury Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic ▶ 0:54 Hoax threat made to Northeast Side school causes fear, panic Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site ▶ 0:30 Developer says it wants to work with community to reimagine Lone Star Brewery site CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend ▶ 1:00 CPS Energy urges conservation during peak hours ahead of icy weekend Bexar County helps family on verge of eviction after KSAT story ▶ 1:03 Bexar County helps family on verge of eviction after KSAT story Northwest Side neighbor asks for expedited traffic light installation at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ ▶ 1:54 Northwest Side neighbor asks for expedited traffic light installation at ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer ▶ 1:10 Closing arguments set to begin in child endangerment trial of ex-Uvalde CISD police officer Load of bees spilled during crash on I-35 likely headed to California, expert says ▶ 1:01 Load of bees spilled during crash on I-35 likely headed to California, expert says Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works ▶ 1:23 Texas families can soon access state’s education savings account. Here’s how the process works San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ ▶ 1:03 San Antonio TikTok user shares ICE whereabouts to ‘help the community’ Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ▶ 0:12 Wemby says NBA needs more bald players ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March ▶ 0:49 ‘We’re all united’: Sights and sounds from San Antonio’s 39th annual MLK March City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash ▶ 0:28 City refills San Antonio River Walk after crews clean out trash Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance ▶ 0:43 Former MLK Commission chair discusses march's cultural significance Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance ▶ 0:28 Sights and Sounds from MLK March 2026: NEMI House of Glory previews performance First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending ▶ 0:57 First-time MLK March attendee shares atmosphere experience, reason for attending Previous photo Next photo