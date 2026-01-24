Bexar County officials get firsthand look at new river warning system

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County commissioners got a firsthand look at a new river warning system on Friday.

In December 2025, camps in the Hill Country implemented River Sentry, a new warning technology system in the wake of the deadly floods on July 4, 2025.

As Bexar County begins work on a $21 million investment toward the region’s flood warning system, commissioners learned how River Sentry operates.

>>‘We’re not taking any chances’: Camp Mystic Cypress Lake director discusses new flood warning sirens

Resembling towers, these devices are meant to alert people during significant flood events.

According to the company’s website, the devices are able to detect rising water, which triggers sirens and flood lights.

The sirens and voice commands are designed to reach a minimum of 70-80 decibel sound level inside any structure near the warning device.

At the testing, Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody said, “We want to do this right, and we want to do our homework and make sure that we have the very best in terms of early warning, flood warning for our citizens.”

Read also: