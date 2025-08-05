Bexar County, San Antonio officials to announce investment in region’s flood warning system

A drone shot looking downstream along Beitel Creek shows rubble piled against the low-water crossing at Vicar Drive following the deadly June 12, 2025 flooding. Perrin Beitel crosses the creek in the background.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County and San Antonio officials will announce an investment to update and enhance the region’s flood warning system following recent deadly flooding.

A news conference on the investment is scheduled immediately after Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Bexar County Courthouse, according to a news release.

KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The release says the following officials will be in attendance:

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones

David Smith, county manager

Erik Walsh, city manager

Jim Campbell, chairman of the board, San Antonio River Authority

Derek Boese, San Antonio River Authority general manager

Other members of the Commissioners Court

Officials will share an investment in the region’s flood warning system, known as the NextGen Flood Warning System, and outline a plan “to strengthen flood resilience,” the release said.

“The plan builds on more than $2 billion in flood mitigation projects since 2002 and introduces Predictive Flood Model 3.0, a cutting-edge data-driven warning system,” the release said.

