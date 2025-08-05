Bexar County, San Antonio officials to announce investment in region’s flood warning system

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County and San Antonio officials will announce an investment to update and enhance the region’s flood warning system following recent deadly flooding.
A news conference on the investment is scheduled immediately after Commissioners Court on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at the Bexar County Courthouse, according to a news release.
Recommended Videos
KSAT will livestream the event in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
The release says the following officials will be in attendance:
- Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai
- San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones
- David Smith, county manager
- Erik Walsh, city manager
- Jim Campbell, chairman of the board, San Antonio River Authority
- Derek Boese, San Antonio River Authority general manager
- Other members of the Commissioners Court
Officials will share an investment in the region’s flood warning system, known as the NextGen Flood Warning System, and outline a plan “to strengthen flood resilience,” the release said.
“The plan builds on more than $2 billion in flood mitigation projects since 2002 and introduces Predictive Flood Model 3.0, a cutting-edge data-driven warning system,” the release said.
Read also: