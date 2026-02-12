Sights, sounds from opening day of 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

The rodeo starts on Thursday, Feb. 12 and runs through Sunday, March 1.

SAN ANTONIO – It is that time of the year again in San Antonio!

Thursday, Feb. 12, is opening day of the 2026 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

KSAT has teams on the East Side as opening day festivities begin.

Following rodeo events inside the Frost Bank Center, Russell Dickerson will perform on Thursday at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Have you ever wondered how the Frost Bank Center transforms from an NBA arena to house weeks’ worth of rodeo events? Check out the process below.

Some of what KSAT saw on Thursday

Do you want to check out the first day festivities? You can get in for free to check out the fairgrounds by visiting the Rodeo’s website.

Chris Derby, the Rodeo’s chief marketing officer, said the grounds will open at 9 a.m.

Derby encouraged the public to download the Rodeo app for a map of the fairgrounds and a daily schedule.

Hear from a family who traveled from Huntsville, Texas, to show their animals, and the Rodeo’s retail director discusses what shoppers can expect to find inside the Freeman Coliseum’s Expo Halls.

KSAT’s Patty Santos, about two hours before doors opened Thursday, met with Stubby’s Cinnamon Rolls, a traveling rodeo food operator.

The owner said they expect to sell around 200 cinnamon rolls on Thursday.

