Local News

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season

Rodeo is scheduled from Feb. 12 to March 1

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced its last batch of performers taking the stage in February 2026.

Below are the final entertainers announced Thursday morning:

  • Midland
  • Gary Allan
  • Cody Jinks
  • 49 Winchester
  • Pat Green
  • Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager
  • Braxton Keith
  • Terri Clark
  • Sheryl Crow

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been announcing performers gradually since August.

Take a look at the performance schedules for all of the artists announced:

  • Russell Dickerson - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 (Opening Day)
  • Hank Williams Jr. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13
  • Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14
  • Midland - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14
  • Brad Paisley - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15
  • Pat Green - noon on Sunday, Feb. 15
  • Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)
  • Hudson Westbrook - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17
  • Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18
  • Robert Earl Keen - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 19 (Ranch Rodeo)
  • Gary Allan - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20
  • Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager - noon on Saturday, Feb. 21
  • Cody Jinks - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21
  • Braxton Keith - noon on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Xtreme Bulls)
  • Banda Los Recoditos - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Noche del Vaquero)
  • Terri Clark - 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23
  • 49 Winchester - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24
  • Dierks Bentley – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25
  • Sheryl Crow- 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26 (Semi-Finals)
  • Ludacris - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27
  • The Droptines - Noon on Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Wildcard)
  • Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)

Tickets to see any of the artists take the stage can be found here.

The rodeo will start on Feb. 12 and end on March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

More rodeo coverage on KSAT:

