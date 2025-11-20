San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced its last batch of performers taking the stage in February 2026.
Below are the final entertainers announced Thursday morning:
- Midland
- Gary Allan
- Cody Jinks
- 49 Winchester
- Pat Green
- Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager
- Braxton Keith
- Terri Clark
- Sheryl Crow
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been announcing performers gradually since August.
Take a look at the performance schedules for all of the artists announced:
- Russell Dickerson - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 (Opening Day)
- Hank Williams Jr. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13
- Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14
- Midland - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14
- Brad Paisley - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15
- Pat Green - noon on Sunday, Feb. 15
- Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)
- Hudson Westbrook - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17
- Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18
- Robert Earl Keen - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 19 (Ranch Rodeo)
- Gary Allan - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20
- Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager - noon on Saturday, Feb. 21
- Cody Jinks - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21
- Braxton Keith - noon on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Xtreme Bulls)
- Banda Los Recoditos - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Noche del Vaquero)
- Terri Clark - 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23
- 49 Winchester - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24
- Dierks Bentley – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25
- Sheryl Crow- 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26 (Semi-Finals)
- Ludacris - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27
- The Droptines - Noon on Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Wildcard)
- Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)
Tickets to see any of the artists take the stage can be found here.
The rodeo will start on Feb. 12 and end on March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
