San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final round of performers for 2026 season

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has announced its last batch of performers taking the stage in February 2026.

Below are the final entertainers announced Thursday morning:

Midland

Gary Allan

Cody Jinks

49 Winchester

Pat Green

Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager

Braxton Keith

Terri Clark

Sheryl Crow

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo has been announcing performers gradually since August.

Take a look at the performance schedules for all of the artists announced:

Russell Dickerson - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12 (Opening Day)

Hank Williams Jr. - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13

Ty Myers – Noon on Saturday, Feb. 14

Midland - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14

Brad Paisley - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15

Pat Green - noon on Sunday, Feb. 15

Shenandoah – 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16 (Retro Rodeo Night)

Hudson Westbrook - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 17

Miranda Lambert – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18

Robert Earl Keen - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb 19 (Ranch Rodeo)

Gary Allan - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 20

Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler & Roger Creager - noon on Saturday, Feb. 21

Cody Jinks - 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 21

Braxton Keith - noon on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Xtreme Bulls)

Banda Los Recoditos - 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22 (Noche del Vaquero)

Terri Clark - 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23

49 Winchester - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 24

Dierks Bentley – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 25

Sheryl Crow - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 26 (Semi-Finals)

Ludacris - 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 27

The Droptines - Noon on Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Wildcard)

Shane Smith & the Saints – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28 (Rodeo Finals)

Tickets to see any of the artists take the stage can be found here.

The rodeo will start on Feb. 12 and end on March 1 at the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

