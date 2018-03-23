The Big Give SA tops last year's totals as donation blitz ends overnight

SAN ANTONIO - The giving blitz is done, and the numbers are in.

KSAT 12 has the totals for the local 24-hour donation drive entitled "The Big Give SA,"which ended at midnight Friday morning.

The overall donation total of $5,075,000 beat last year's total of $4.7 million, but fell far short of the organizer's goal.

Investing more than $200,000 in media and advertising and using a roving headquarters to raise awareness of the charity bonanza, the CEO of The Nonprofit Council, which organizes The Big Give SA, said their goal was $7 million in overall donations. 614 nonprofits and charities still got a lot of help.

Education nonprofit Basis Texas Schools raised the most with $238,000. Tracysdogs and Great Hearts took second and third place respectively.

The Big Give SA staff wrote the following comment on its website:

"Thanks to you, the 2018 Big Give was a major success! On March 22, we came together as a region and raised millions to feed families, educate children, put on shows, rescue animals, and make our region a better place to live, work, and play! We can't wait to do it again next year and we hope you'll join in making 2019's Big Give a $10 million success! Whether you missed out on the giving fun or are just feeling extra generous, even though the BIG day is officially over, you can still scratch that Big Give itch and search and use our platform to find an agency you love and get involved. Thanks again for supporting and we look forward to working with you in 2019!"

