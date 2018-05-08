'There's really not any clues,' Family of missing NEISD employee says

SAN ANTONIO - A longtime employee of the Northeast Independent School District, Scott Mayer, 47, left home Wednesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

His brother, Jeff Mayer, said Scott Mayer drove away from his home near Highway 281 and Evans Road at about 11 a.m. Wednesday.

His last text was received after 2 p.m.

Repeated attempts to call or text Mayer since then have been fruitless, family said.

His oldest brother said Mayer founded the South Texas Sliders, one of the nation's top select baseball leagues for young players.

A spokesman for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Mayer's property off TPC Parkway in North Bexar County was searched, and so was an adjacent property in Comal County, with the help of the Comal County Sheriff's Office's K-9 unit and helicopter.

Authorities haven't found Scott Mayer.

The BCSO spokesman said it's still too early to say if foul play was possibly involved.

The family has set up a Facebook page dedicated to finding Scott Mayer.

