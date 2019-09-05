Thief caught on camera in broad daylight stealing truck in front of San Antonio residence

SAN ANTONIO - "Someone just stole your truck!"

A thief was caught by a Ring doorbell camera stealing a truck in broad daylight in front of a San Antonio residence.

The tan 2004 Ford F-250 was stolen on Aug. 17 in the 7600 block of Perseus Sound, according to a police report.

The report mirrors the video footage which shows a woman open the door to the home, yell "someone just stole your truck," and then go back inside.

She and the victim, Jerad Humphrey, are then seen on camera getting into another car in an attempt to chase down the thief.

Police believe the robber exited a black Mercedes-Benz which can be seen driving off at the beginning of the video, before breaking into the truck.

A police helicopter was dispatched to the area to locate the truck but was unsuccessful.

The truck was locked and the keys were not inside the vehicle when it was stolen, according to the report.

