80-year-old woman had car stolen while she was sleeping in it

HAMILTON, New Jersey - An 80-year-old woman in New Jersey woke up Thursday morning to find her car had been stolen -- the car she had been sleeping in.

The woman told police she fell asleep in her driveway around 9 p.m. Wednesday and woke up at 4 a.m. with a bruise, an abrasion on her face and no car, according to the Associated Press.

The possible car thief seemingly removed the woman from her car and left her in the driveway before taking off.

No arrest has been made regarding the incident and authorities located the vehicle Thursday afternoon in Trenton.

