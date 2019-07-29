Thieves use stolen credit card at Home Depot, Walmart

SAN ANTONIO - Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men who broke into a woman's vehicle and stole her purse.

The men were caught on video breaking into the victim's vehicle at approximately 8:23 a.m. on June 21 and stole a purse which contained several forms of personal identification, including credit cards.

Both men are believed to be in their mid-30s and were seen driving a maroon Ford F150 truck.

They were caught on surveillance video using the victim's credit card at Home Depot and Walmart, according to San Antonio police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the people responsible.

Call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP(7867) to submit a tip.

Crime Stoppers pays rewards in cash but only for anonymous, crime-solving tips not previously known to law enforcement. Tipsters who identify themselves are not eligible for rewards.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.