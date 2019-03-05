'This Bud isn't for you': Police looking man who stole Budweiser beer truck

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the man responsible for stealing a Budweiser beer truck containing numerous packs of beer.

The theft occurred Jan. 24 around 1:30 p.m. on South Alamo Street and South Presa Street.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) got into the white 2017 International Budweiser beer truck without the consent of its owner and drove off.

Police said the truck contained numerous packs of beer and was recovered later in the day after it was abandoned on Interstate 35 near Somerset Road.

Authorities say the man was not found and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

