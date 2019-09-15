Three in custody following DPS chase on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people were taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a car involved in a chase with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers crashed through a fence on the Southeast Side.

The chase took place around 4p.m. on Interstate 37 before the driver of a silver sedan turned onto surface streets and eventually left the road, crashing through an iron fence surrounding an apartment complex along Southeast Military Drive and Hanzi Drive.

The suspects, two men and one woman, all appeared to be in their 20s.

The woman was treated at the scene by paramedics.

None of the suspects appeared to suffer serious injuries.

There is no word from DPS officials on what charges the suspects will face.

