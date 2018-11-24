Toyota gifts new Tundra to nurse who risked life to save patients, staff from Camp Fire

PARADISE, Calif. - Toyota made good on its promise to a California nurse who used his Tundra to evacuate hospital patients and staff as flames from the Camp Fire engulfed Northern California.

After evacuating individuals to safety, Allyn Pierce attempted to leave the town of Paradise but found himself in backed-up traffic.

Pierce told KRCR-TV he thought he was going to die in the fire.

"I was just sitting in my car and thought it was like, you know, we're getting close to the end here," Pierce told KRCR-TV. "Recorded my video for my friends and family, and put my phone away. And then a bulldozer came out of nowhere and knocked this flaming truck right next to me."

The bulldozer cleared a way for Pierce to drive back to the hospital, and he was eventually escorted to safety.

Toyota heard about Pierce's act of bravery and gave him a new truck to replace the one that was singed in the fire. Despite the battering the Tundra took from the flames, the truck still works.

Toyota wants to display Pierce's truck in its showroom as a testament to the vehicle's durability.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.