Top 10 stories from KSAT shared on social media in 2025 Stories from around Texas and San Antonio were the most popular this year KSAT.com's most socialed stories for 2025 (KSAT 2025) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers shared articles from KSAT.com thousands of times across social media platforms this year. Here are the 10 most-shared stories.
Facebook so you can see all of our stories. While you’re at it, follow us on X, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and subscribe to our YouTube page, so you don’t miss a thing. 10. ’A horrifying scene’: How flooding affected Hill Country residents’ homes, businesses and neighbors 9. Victims identified in deadly Texas Hill Country floods 8. Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death in Austin, police say 7. New Texas laws that take effect on Sept. 1, 2025 6. SAPD identifies suspect accused of shooting 7 officers in Stone Oak; 6 released from hospital 5. Sources: Founder of Las Palapas stabbed to death in North Side home 4. Woman says octopus attacked her 6-year-old son at San Antonio Aquarium, calls for changes 3. Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin 2. ‘I thought I was going to die’: Hill Country floods survivor recounts harrowing escape as family members remain missing 1. 10 girls, 1 counselor missing from Camp Mystic along Guadalupe River in Kerr County, sheriff says A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved) Read also:
