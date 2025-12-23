Top 10 stories from KSAT shared on social media in 2025

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers shared articles from KSAT.com thousands of times across social media platforms this year. Here are the 10 most-shared stories.

10. ’A horrifying scene’: How flooding affected Hill Country residents’ homes, businesses and neighbors

9. Victims identified in deadly Texas Hill Country floods

8. Suicide note, self-harm behavior uncovered amid investigation of Texas A&M student’s death in Austin, police say

7. New Texas laws that take effect on Sept. 1, 2025

6. SAPD identifies suspect accused of shooting 7 officers in Stone Oak; 6 released from hospital

5. Sources: Founder of Las Palapas stabbed to death in North Side home

4. Woman says octopus attacked her 6-year-old son at San Antonio Aquarium, calls for changes

3. Mother questions circumstances surrounding death of daughter, a Texas A&M student, in Austin

2. ‘I thought I was going to die’: Hill Country floods survivor recounts harrowing escape as family members remain missing

1. 10 girls, 1 counselor missing from Camp Mystic along Guadalupe River in Kerr County, sheriff says

A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

