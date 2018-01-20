Truck driver dies in crash with another 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO - A truck driver died after colliding with another 18-wheeler Saturday.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as 41-year-old Martin Huerta.

According to San Antonio police, Huerta was turning into a private driveway the 12300 block of Somerset.

Police said he made a turn too wide and crashed into the trailer of another 18-wheeler in the opposite lanes.

Huerta was pinned inside the truck and firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department had to cut him out.

He was taken to University Hospital where police said he died shortly after arriving.

