Two arrested in connection with fatal botched drug deal

SAN ANTONIO - Two men have been arrested in connection with a January drug deal that ended in a fatal shooting.

Jakob Harris was arrested Wednesday while he was working in the oil fields in West Texas and Luis Paz was arrested Thursday by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, according to Elizabeth Gonzalez, a Bexar County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

Gonzalez said the two men coordinated with another man, Joseph Edward Hernandez, 19, to rob a man of an ounce of marijuana Jan. 17 at a home in the 24000 block of Invitation Oak.

But things went wrong when Hernandez and the man he tried to rob, Matthew Ybarra, 22, struggled over a gun, Gonzalez said. Ybarra was shot in the forearm.

Hernandez tried to run out of the home, but was confronted by 54-year-old Jose Cintron, who also lived in the home, Gonzalez said. The two engaged gunfire, which left Cintron dead.

Hernandez has been arrested and charged with capital murder.

