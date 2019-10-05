Two defendants take plea deals in 2017 La Vernia High hazing case

LA VERNIA, Texas - Two defendants took plea deals Friday in the La Vernia High School athletics hazing case that was exposed in 2017 after a student made an outcry that they were sexually assaulted.

Both defendants were given deferred adjudication to the charge of unlawful restraint. They will be placed on community supervision for five years.

The sentence includes several requirements, including community service, a fee and drug and alcohol evaluations.

Earlier this summer, four former La Vernia High School students previously charged with sexual assault in connection with the scandal were also indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.