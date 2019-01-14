Two people killed in Canyon Lake mobile home fire, officials say

CANYON LAKE, Texas - Two people are dead after a fire at a mobile home in Canyon Lake Monday morning, fire officials said.

Fire crews said they arrived after 4 a.m. Monday to find a home in the 300 block of Dreamland fully engulfed in flames. A neighbor told firefighters the residents could still be inside the mobile home.

Firefighters pulled one person from a bedroom. That person was treated during transport and at a New Braunfels hospital, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital, officials said.

A second person was found dead inside the mobile home, officials said. Firefighters said the person suffered severe burns. A family pet also perished in the fire.

The fire victims have not yet been identified.

300 block of Dreamland, Canyon Lake, Texas 78133

