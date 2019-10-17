TxDOT warns of major closure at one of city's busiest intersections this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio is warning of a major closure this weekend on Loop 1604 at Bandera Road/SH 16.

Crews will be closing the intersection for paving work starting from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The intersection will be closed to through traffic in all directions. Drivers will be forced to turn right at the intersection and take a detour. There will be off-duty police officers stationed at all corners to assist with traffic flow, but TxDOT officials are urging people to avoid the intersection if possible.

Traffic on the main lanes of 1604 will be able to proceed over Bandera as normal.

How busy is the intersection typically? According to TxDOT, approximately 40,000 cars pass through the intersection on Bandera Road each day, and another 120,000 pass through on Loop 1604.

The intersection utilizes the first Displaced Left Turn, or DLT, in the TxDOT San Antonio District.

This video taken in April from TxDOT San Antonio shows the redesigned intersection.

Good morning! As we've been reporting all weekend, the new innovative DLT intersection is now open at Bandera Road and Loop 1604. Smooth transition thus far. Design improves #traffic flow and enhances #safety. If you go through it, tell us what you think! Be cautious & patient. pic.twitter.com/bEAVHePtnx — TxDOT San Antonio (@TxDOTSanAntonio) April 29, 2019

TxDOT is planning a second DLT at the intersection of I-35 and FM 306 in Comal County.

