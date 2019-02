UVALDE COUNTY, Texas - The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office said it’s pursuing people it calls poison dealers.

Uvalde County deputies released pictures of a case that stretched from Sunday night to early Monday morning.

Deputies found methamphetamine, scales and packaging after a traffic stop led them to a motel in the area.

Jazmine Aguilar, 24, and Max Salas, 30, are both booked into the Uvalde County Jail.

