SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department headquarters was hit by a vandal Sunday.

Crews could be seen cleaning red graffiti from the side of police headquarters, located at 315 S. Santa Rosa Ave.

The vandal scrawled the following message on the side of the building: "RARIST OF VET FAMILY." It's unclear what the vandal was attempting to communicate.

Authorities have not released any information about the incident.

