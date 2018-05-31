VIDEO: Giant ray caught on camera off Texas coast

FREEPORT, Texas - Mark DeLaRosa went fishing off the Texas coast and caught something pretty incredible — a giant ray.

DeLaRosa caught the massive ray on camera near the surfside jetty in Freeport, Texas.

“Biggest ray I’ve ever seen,” DeLaRosa wrote in a Facebook post.

He thinks all the blue water, as opposed to the usual murky brown water, that’s been reported along the Texas coasts recently has something to do with the rays appearance.

Watch video of DeLaRosa’s encounter below:

