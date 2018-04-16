Thousands of catfish to be stocked in two San Antonio neighborhood lakes for fishing

SAN ANTONIO - Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be stocking neighborhood lakes across Texas with thousands of catfish this week, including two in San Antonio.

Southside Lions Park and Millers Pond in San Antonio will receive continuous stocking of catfish ever two weeks through November.

There will be a pause in restocking during August due to the summer heat.

“Fishing is one of the most popular outdoor activities in Texas,” said Dave Terre, Inland Fisheries management and research chief. “We want to make sure everyone has access, so we are bringing the fish to the people in the places where they largely reside.”

A fishing license is required for adults and can be purchased starting at $11 for a one-day, all-water access license. Children under age 17 fish for free.

The stocking of neighborhood lakes around Texas comes as part of an effort by TPWD to bring fishing experiences to urban centers and get Texas families to connect with nature.

TPWD will also be stocking lakes near Houston, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Waco and more.

See a full list of locations here.

