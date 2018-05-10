Video shows close-up look at massive blaze during 2-alarm fire near USAA

SAN ANTONIO - While more than 20 San Antonio Fire Department units responded Wednesday night to a two-alarm fire on the city’s Northwest side, a resident and bystander captured the massive blaze on video.

A video captured by resident Francisco Murillo, who was standing near the fire, shows his apartment building fully engulfed in flames as he said, “I was outside and all I heard was a ‘pop.’”

“It came from the storage, that’s where it came from,” Murillo is heard telling a woman in the video.

The call for the structural fire in the 4800 block of Gus Eckert Road came around 8:30 p.m., which is not far from Fredericksburg Road and the USAA campus.

A San Antonio police officer at the scene said the fire appeared to have started in a shed behind the building but it was propane tanks near the complex that made the fire massive.

When crews arrived, they saw large flames shooting into the sky coming through the roof and they could hear explosion after explosion.

“All I heard was ‘boom, boom, boom,’” Murillo said in the video.

Another video sent by a viewer to KSAT.com shows just how massive the fire was from a distance with the words embedded in the footage, “(expletive) just exploded!”

Several people were displaced from their homes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

