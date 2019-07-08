Violent family brawl breaks out at Disneyland as children watch

LOS ANGELES - A violent brawl broke out at Disneyland's Toontown Saturday and the entire incident was caught on video.

Anaheim Police were called to the park for reports of a fight and the initial investigation revealed everyone involved in the brawl was from the same family.

The family was uncooperative with Anaheim Police and wanted nothing done, according to a Facebook post from APD.

Children can be seen in the background of the video watching as the adults punch, slap and spit at each other.

Police noted in the post that there was no video at the time of the initial report.

Detectives are looking into the video to see if there is potential to file criminal charges.

Watch video of the incident below:

