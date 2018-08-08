Viral photo shows Texas mom's epic response to being asked to cover up while breastfeeding

CABO SAN LUCAS - A viral photo showing a mother from Austin covering her face while breastfeeding her child has gone viral since it was posted July 30 to Facebook.

Melanie Dudley was nursing her son while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas when she was asked to cover up.

Dudley’s response to the request was to throw a blanket over her head while letting her baby continue to nurse.

Carol Lockwood originally posted the photo and added that it was extremely humid and the temperature at the time of photo was in the 90s.

The post currently has more than 200,000 shares.

