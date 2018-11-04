Volunteers construct new playground for local Boys & Girls Club

SAN ANTONIO - A new "Kaboom" playground was put up in less than six hours Saturday morning by volunteers for the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club.

The new playground, made possible by the nonprofit Kaboom and Smile Generation, will serve 1,200 local children. The playground was erected at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of San Antonio at 615 Peacock Ave.

Rob Webb, a volunteer, said the area was in need of a safe place where children can play outdoors.

“Today, children spend most of their time indoors on their video games or their cellphones, and we want to get children out into nature, out into the community," Webb said.

With more than 200 volunteers fulfilling a number of duties -- some carrying loads of mulch and others sanding and drilling -- the playground was complete in a matter of hours.

Bo Leslie, another volunteer, said that while his back might be sore later from carrying the mulch, the physical sacrifice was well worth it.

“It’s rewarding just to know that you are doing something special for kids in the area and stuff. Moms and dads can come with them,” Leslie said.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.