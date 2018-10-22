OKIN BPS to bring more than 1,400 jobs to San Antonio in headquarters relocation

SAN ANTONIO - State and local officials announced Monday OKIN Business Process Services will relocate to San Antonio, creating more than 1,400 new jobs.

OKIN BPS, a Prague-based business processes supplier, will invest nearly $23 million in the city to relocate its headquarters to Brooks City Base, where the announcement occurred.

The company will refurbish two historic buildings to house its preliminary operations until a more permanent home is established on the Brooks campus, according to a news release.

“After a two-year site selection journey, we are delighted to announce that our U.S. headquarters will be located in San Antonio, Texas," said OKIN BPS President and CEO Dan Smith. "We attribute our success as a firm to the passion, ingenuity and courage of the people we hire. We have determined that Texas -- in particular, San Antonio -- shares OKIN’s values with which we will together usher

in continued growth."

OKIN BPS has received a $6.6 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant to move its headquarters to San Antonio. A local incentive package will be presented to the San Antonio City Council for a vote in November, and the Bexar County Commissioners Court is also considering an incentive package.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and other city officials to make the announcement.

Nirenberg said OKIN BPS' choosing of San Antonio is a testament to the city's competitive future.

“We are building the right infrastructure, business-friendly environment and workforce that is attracting investment from the world’s most sought-after companies,” Nirenberg said.

District three councilwoman Rebecca J. Viagran said the project will contribute $1.4 billion to the community over ten years.

"This is just another example of the South San Antonio thriving and growing to be better and bolder than ever before,” Viagran said.

Wolff called the announcement "pretty remarkable."

"This project represents a real bullseye for our economic development strategy," Wolff said. "OKIN BPS is foreign direct investment from a world-class company in a high tech industry for the North American headquarters creating 1,462 well-paying jobs on the Southside at Brooks, a former military installation."

According to Abbott, the undertaking is OKIN BPS' largest ever expansion effort and first office to be built outside of Europe.

Abbott is in a contested race for governor. He is running against Democratic candidate Lupe Valdez, a former Dallas County sheriff.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.