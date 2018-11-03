WATCH: Woman chokes out bouncer who she thought groped her

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after she choked a New York bouncer unconscious after she mistakenly thought he had groped her, according to the Press-Republican.

Kierah Lagrave, 22, is charged with strangulation, a second-degree felony, after she told police she strangled a bouncer who she thought had grabbed her butt, the Press-Republican reported.

Surveillance video obtained by the New York Post shows that the bouncer was in the wrong place at the wrong time and that Lagrave's friend had actually smacked her butt.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

In the video, Lagrave is seen putting the bouncer in a chokehold before the man falls to the ground. People can be seen rushing to his aid as Lagrave walks away.

Surveillance video from a different angle shows Lagrave's friend smack her butt and Lagrave turn and charge toward the bouncer, believing he had groped her.

The Press-Republican reported she was released on her own recognizance and is due back in court later this month.

