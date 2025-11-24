Skip to main content
Drizzle icon
72º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Affidavit: FBI, DPS investigated suspected drug dealer at site of North Side raid before 150+ immigrants detained
SAPD probationary officers fired after drunken incidents days apart
Parents ‘shocked’ after pediatrician charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child
Man accused of intoxication manslaughter after hitting pedestrian on South Side, records show

Weird News

Fire teams rescue 15-year-old stuck on crane over high-rise building in Jerusalem

Associated Press

1 / 5
A teenager is seen trapped on a crane platform atop a skyscraper, where he dangled 36 stories up in the air for seven hours before being rescued, in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A teenager is seen trapped on a crane platform atop a skyscraper, where he dangled 36 stories up in the air for seven hours before being rescued, in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A teenager is rescued from a crane platform atop a skyscraper, where he dangled 36 stories up in the air for seven hours, in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A teenager is rescued from a crane platform atop a skyscraper, where he dangled 36 stories up in the air for seven hours, in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A teenager is rescued from a crane platform atop a skyscraper, where he dangled 36 stories up in the air for seven hours, in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A teenager is seen trapped on a crane platform atop a skyscraper, where he dangled 36 stories up in the air for seven hours before being rescued, in Jerusalem Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

JERUSALEM – Fire teams on Monday rescued a teenager who was stuck dangling for seven hours from a crane hanging 36 stories above Jerusalem.

The 15-year-old boy told rescue teams that he had climbed up the crane around midnight because he wanted to “see the view,” according to Israel’s Fire and Rescue Service.

Recommended Videos

Videos showed the teen trapped on a tiny platform connecting metal cables and the crane's hook hanging precariously over a high-rise building.

Fire teams arrived in the morning and scaled the side of the crane, after being alerted by a bystander who saw the boy, and pulled him to safety. Eyal Cohen, a fire official, said it was one in a number of cases in which young people in the city have been caught scaling tall buildings.

“This is a serious incident that ended in a miracle,” Cohen said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...

Recommended Videos