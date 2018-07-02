News

What do you think? Video shows what appears to be a man walking in the clouds

Man in Alabama captures bizarre video

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

Alabama - Video out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has many scratching their heads and asking, "What did I just see?"

According to the Daily Mail, the video was taken by a Facebook user named Solo Dolo as he was shooting video of a storm.

When the video was zoomed in it looks like a man is walking in the clouds.

This video has gone viral and been viewed over a million times. 

