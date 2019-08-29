What parents need to know about child trauma

SAN ANTONIO - There are numerous ways a child can experience trauma.

In fact, nearly 35 million U.S. children have experienced some type of childhood trauma, according to the National Survey of Children's Health.

Jewish Family Services in San Antonio is urging parents and caregivers to get their child the help they may need.

"I think we're seeing a lot of families who have dealt with trauma, brushing things under the rug because it's easier to do," Jewish Family Services CEO Talli Dolge said.

Types of Child Trauma:

Psychological

Physical or sexual abuse

Community or school violence

Witnessing or experiencing domestic violence

National disaster or terrorism

Sudden or violent loss of a loved one

Neglect

Refugee experiences

Life-threatening illness

Military family-related stressors

The quicker one seeks help the better the outcome could be, experts say.

"I have to say one of the most amazing things about children is that they're resilient and resilience means that they're able to get through some extremely difficult situations," Dolge said.

What parents and caregivers can do:

Sit down and talk to your child

Assure the child they are safe

Be patient

Seek the help of a trained professional

Jewish Family Services offers a wide range of mental health care services at two different locations, one on the north side and the other on the south side.

