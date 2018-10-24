News

What to do with your kids around San Antonio when it's raining

By Mary Claire Patton - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Rainy weather is in the forecast this weekend for San Antonio, which might have you wondering what to do with your kids.

There are plenty of at-home entertainment options, but if you’re looking to get out, you might want to consider some of these alternatives.

Rainy day ideas:

Hang Indoor Playground
DoSeum
Witte Museum
Trampoline parks
Incredible pizza
13th Floor
Monster golf
iFly
Main Event
Bowling
Laser tag
Movies
San Antonio Aquarium

This list isn’t all-inclusive, but it might help give you some ideas about what to do around San Antonio, especially when the weather’s not ideal for going outside.

