Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing laying off more than 150 employees, moving company to Mexico

UVALDE, Texas - A clothing manufacturer is closing its South Texas plant, laying off more than 150 employees.

Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing told the Texas Workforce Commission that it will relocate the plant in Uvalde to Mexico and Honduras in October.

The plant employs 156 workers.

The corporation that bought the plant said the decision to relocate was made after evaluating whether its resources and locations were meeting customer demands.

A spokeswoman said the company is trying to make the transition smooth for workers.

