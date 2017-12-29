Winning scratch ticket leads to another South Texas millionaire

INGRAM, Texas - South Texas has been a hot market for million-dollar winners in scratch-off lottery games in 2017.
A man in Ingram is the newest member of the three comma club after claiming a $1 million prize from the scratch ticket game, 50X The Cash.
All five of the top prizes for the 50X The Cash game have now been claimed, according to a press release.
50X The Cash offers a one in 3.19 chance of winning any prize, with more than $106.8 million in total prizes.
Five people in the San Antonio area won million-dollar prizes in a separate scratch-off game, Instant Millionaire, this year.
