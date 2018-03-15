Woman accused of leaving elderly woman covered in feces for months

SAN ANTONIO - A woman admitted to leaving an elderly woman in her feces- and urine-soiled clothes for as long as three months at a time, according to an arrest affidavit.

Julie Foster, 58, was arrested on Wednesday on an injury to an elderly individual or disabled person-bodily injury charge.

The charge stems from a discovery by a San Antonio police officer made on June 25, 2014, at a home located at 411 Marbella Vista.

The arrest affidavit states the officer made a welfare check on that date after another officer had responded to a disturbance call the day before. On June 24, 2014, the officer found dog feces and urine on the floor of the house. Foster said that there were a total of eight people living in the boarding house.

The following day, the officer found worse conditions. The officer described a strong foul odor coming from the house. When she entered the house, she found the elderly woman sitting near the kitchen table. She was covered in human feces. The officer also found the victim with a leg wound that was oozing so much pus and fluids that her foot was in a bucket, so that the drainage would go in the bucket instead of onto the floor.

The victim was taken to North Central Baptist Hospital for treatment. Doctors found the leg wound was contaminated with stool. She also showed signs of severe neglect.

The officer said she had previously seen that the refrigerator was chained and padlocked.

During an interview, Foster said she knew about the victim’s health issues and knew that she was defenseless. Foster was charging the victim $600 a month to stay in the house, which was from a disability check.

