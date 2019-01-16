Woman breaks into home, steals car but leaves shoe behind, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A local woman has been arrested, accused of breaking into another person's home and stealing a car while leaving one of her shoes behind at the crime scene.

Angelique Delgado, 23, has been taken into police custody.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Delgado was having drinks Jan. 12 at a man's house and when the two got into a fight, she left one of her shoes behind.

The affidavit said Delgado then entered a nearby home through an unlocked back door and stole personal items from the house along with the keys to a 2014 Hyundai Accent parked outside. Delgado allegedly stole the vehicle and then left her second shoe inside the home, police said.

Police said they eventually located the stolen car two houses down from Delgado's residence. Her father told police she had been addicted to drugs and had been using the stolen vehicle.

Delgado faces burglary, theft of a vehicle and drug-related charges.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.