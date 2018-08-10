Woman charged with sexual assault following game of ‘lesbian truth or dare' with two juveniles

SAN ANTONIO - Evelyn Aleman, 20, is being charged with sexual assault following a game of “lesbian truth or dare,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Aleman is accused of inappropriately touching two girls, ages 12 and 14, on Wednesday.

Both juvenile victims told police they were playing “lesbian truth or dare” in the pool of a residential home and claim Aleman said it would be weird for two relatives to do things to each other.

Aleman touched both girls inappropriately in the pool before going inside the home, where they continued to touch each other inappropriately in the shower, according to the affidavit.

