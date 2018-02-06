Woman injured in gas station shooting was innocent bystander, witnesses say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who was hit by gunfire while pumping gas early Tuesday on the city's near Northwest Side was an innocent bystander, according to what witnesses told San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. outside a 7-Eleven store at the corner of Culebra Road and North Zarzamora.

A police report said that witnesses reported two groups of men fighting and at least one gunshot.

Candace Armstrong-McDonald, 23, was nearby pumping gas in her car when she was struck by a bullet in the left side of her chest.

The report said a person who was in the car with Armstrong-McDonald drove her to her home nearby, in the 200 block of Roberts Street.

A woman who answered the door at the home several hours later told KSAT 12 News that her daughter witnessed the shooting and is a friend of the victim.

She said her daughter brought Armstrong-McDonald to the home for help because she is a nurse.

The woman said her daughter and the victim were headed out for the evening when they stopped for gas and got caught in the middle of someone else's dispute. She confirmed that Armstrong-McDonald was an innocent bystander and didn't know the men who were fighting.

The wounded woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said all of the men involved in the fight and shooting were gone when officers arrived.

The incident was captured on surveillance cameras at the convenience store.

Investigators plan to look at the video for clues.

