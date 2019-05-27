Woman intentionally run over by boyfriend, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A woman was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after she was intentionally run over by her boyfriend Sunday morning following an argument, police said.

According to authorities, the victim and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument earlier in the day and the man later saw her walking in the 100 block of Cupples Road.

"She was walking down the street here on Cupples and was located by the suspect and then run over by his vehicle," San Antonio police Sgt. Ricky Lopez said.

The woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital, police said.

According to Lopez, the woman may have been assaulted during the previous argument.

The man took off in his red Ford Mustang after hitting his girlfriend and was later found by police in the 2200 block of San Fernando Street, Lopez said. Officers also located the man's vehicle, which Lopez said had damage consistent with striking an individual.

Lopez said the man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.