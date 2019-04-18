Woman who threatened to leave boyfriend stabbed in back, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An argument between a couple overnight ended with a woman being stabbed with a makeshift blade, San Antonio police said Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3400 block of West Laurel Street, not far from North General McMullen Drive on the city's West Side.

According to police, as the woman was threatening to leave her boyfriend, he stabbed her in the back.

Police said the man was taken into custody and is now being questioned. The woman was taken to University Hospital, where she's expected to receive stitches.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS crews all responded the call.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.