Woman's body found at busy downtown street corner

SAN ANTONIO - A parking lot on a busy downtown street corner became a crime scene Sunday morning.

Police say they found a woman's body and a bloody trail across N. Flores St.

Chief William McManus says the blood trail streamed from a VIA bus bench at Flores and W. Travis, and continued all the way to the parking lot where the woman died.

McManus says they're not yet sure what kind of wound caused the bleeding.

He says they also have no identification for the woman, but believe she was homeless.

The investigation is continuing.

