World's longest lazy river is ready for Texas tubers

WACO, Texas - Waco has grown as a hot destination spot in Texas, mostly due to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market. But here's another reason to visit the area.

Did you know there is a water sports facility in Waco that lays claim to the longest lazy river in the world? It is already open for the season.

The lazy river at BSR Cable Park is more than 3/4 of a mile long. One lap takes an hour, according to a post on the park's Facebook page.

The resort also has a cable park, huge slides, cabins, a bar and restaurant.

